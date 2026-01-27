Missing 10-year-old last seen in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who disappeared late Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

Dashawn Peterson was last seen in the 2200 block of 18th Avenue South. He is described as "husky, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with short black hair" by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said Dashawn was wearing his school uniform of khaki pants and a light blue shirt at the time he went missing. Police say he is known to frequent the Pier and the waterfront area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911. The case report number is 2026-002993.