Local group encourages people to keep beaches clean this Fourth of July

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local organizations say this Fourth of July could be one of the biggest celebrations we’ve ever seen on our beaches, and with large celebrations come trash.

"Without the beaches being cleaned, then people can’t enjoy it," said Kingsley Vanduzer.

Vanduzer said his family is in town to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks, and he also plans to help keep the beach clean.

"We bring a trash bag whenever we come up here so we can take our trash off, that’s what we have to do. The number one thing is accountability," said Vanduzer.

He is one of many people who are being environmentally careful this weekend.

"It has to do with everything else that lives on the beaches, they’ve been here a lot longer than we have. We need the people to make a difference, take what they bring on the beach and leave it the way it was," said Vanduzer.

"We are out here to ensure our beaches remain beautiful, but you know, come on people, if you bring it on the beach, take it home with you," said Carrie Auerbach.

Carrie Auerbach, with an organization called Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach, is spending the weekend encouraging people to pick up their trash.

"I have 18 volunteers who are passing out almost 1,100 koozies stuffed with trash bags," said Auerbach.

Environmental organization leaders said they expect this to be one of the largest trash cleanups after the weekend, but hope people will help keep things clean.

"Being the 250th anniversary, I know there will be a lot of people celebrating, and a lot of people wanting to set off their own fireworks," said Auerbach.

Auerbach said the city of Treasure Island is also joining in on the effort, bringing out a tractor to rake up trash. She said a dive team is helping too.

"There's about eight to ten of them with snorkel gear, and they are going to go out in the water and find the trash that is out in the water," said Auerbach.

Vanduzer hopes everyone does their part this weekend.

"We want to make sure our beaches are here for long lasting, and we have to continue respecting the ocean," said Vanduzer.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.