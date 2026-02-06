ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joseph Jackson's culinary skills started with his grandparents: baking, cooking, and the Italian spirit that celebrates great food.

"Usually, you learn baking or cooking, I had both!" he says.

That communal love of feeding people, of bringing joy through deliciousness, is evident at Eat This Dessert First, his new storefront in St. Pete's Grand Central District (2533 Central Ave).

WATCH: Eat This Dessert First opens first brick-and-mortar shop in St. Pete's Grand Central District

Eat This Dessert First opens first brick-and-mortar shop

Decadent cheesecakes in a jar, cannoli affogato (cannoli cream in a shot of espresso), handheld breakfast pies, and more.

In an innovative smart-money move, Joseph shares store space with Sunshine City Popcorn Company, another small locally owned foodie fave serving up gourmet goodness.

"I needed a partner to take that on because I couldn't do a storefront from the jump," he says.

You can buy Eat This Dessert and First Sweets at the store Tuesday through Sunday, but if you want the full after-dinner desserts and coffee experience, visit Joseph's Thursday through Sunday, 4 pm. to 11 p.m.

You can also experience Joseph's culinary talent at various retailers across Tampa Bay and via food-delivery services like Uber Eats.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

