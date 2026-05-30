Motorcyclist killed in Pinellas crash after car turns into path: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A Bushnell motorcyclist was killed in a Pinellas County crash on Friday after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at about 2:47 p.m., a Toyota Camry, driven by a 29-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling southbound on County Road 1.

At the same time, an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 33-year-old Bushnell man, was traveling northbound on C.R.-1.

At the intersection of 115th Avenue North, the Camry turned left into the path of the motorcycle, the report stated. The bike then crashed into the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died.