Tarpon Springs Safford House Museum was possibly struck by lightning during storms: TSFR

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) said crews responded to the Safford House Museum after it was possibly struck by lightning.

Crews were dispatched for a possible structure fire at the building on 23 Parkins Court around 1:50 p.m. on May 28.

No flames were visible in the building, but a slight haze was observed on the first floor, TSFR said.

Crew isolated the haze to a smoking electrical outlet on the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The Tarpon Springs Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation.