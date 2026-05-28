Tarpon Springs Safford House Museum was possibly struck by lightning during storms: TSFR

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) said crews responded to the Safford House Museum after it was possibly struck by lightning.
Crews were dispatched for a possible structure fire at the building on 23 Parkins Court around 1:50 p.m. on May 28.
No flames were visible in the building, but a slight haze was observed on the first floor, TSFR said.
Crew isolated the haze to a smoking electrical outlet on the first floor.
No injuries reported.
The Tarpon Springs Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation.
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