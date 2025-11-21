New St. Pete event to provide menopausal, perimenopausal women resources to navigate transition

ST. PETERSUBRG, Fla. — It’s estimated about 6,000 women reach menopause every day, that’s about 1.3 million women a year

Menopause is defined as the permanent end of menstrual cycles.

"You know you're at your final menstrual period when you've gone 12 full calendar months without a period. Basically, this marks a time in which ovarian function has declined and you're no longer ovulating and no longer producing the reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone from your ovaries," explained Dr. Lauren Moorhead with Magnolia Gynecology.

The years leading up to that when women experience symptoms is called perimenopause.

"Women may go through menopause at age 40 all the way up to late 50s. Normal being between ages 45 and 55 and then if you're perimenopausal is starting before that time. For some women they might start feeling some symptoms even in their 30s," said Moorhead.

Some symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, issues sleeping, mood swings, joint pain, dry skin, and weight gain.

"The other things that people often experience is worsened depression or anxiety. We see like double the rate of these problems during this transition period," said Moorhead.

Vaishali Joshi is 54 years old and told Tampa Bay 28 she just recently started feeling symptoms.

"What I’ve found is that it’s creeping up on me this year. I’ve started feeling hot in the middle of thing night," said Joshi, co-founder of BeyondBold.

Her friends and clients have also been telling her about their symptoms.

"[They say], 'I’m waking up in the middle of the night, I can't get back to sleep, I'm drenched. I have to get up, I pace. Then I’m tired in the morning,'" said Joshi.

While millions of women in the United States are in menopause, for years it wasn't openly talked about and considered a taboo topic.

"We don't openly communicate what we're going through because we feel like we’ll be shunned," said Dr. Payal Patel, co-founder of BeyondBold.

There's also been a lack of resources available to women who go through this inevitable life change.

However, there’s been a shift recently, where women are now more open about it, asking for more support, and looking for answers.

"We've made some progress, but I think that more needs to be done because the numbers that show women aren't being supported are quite staggering still," said Joshi.

"I think a lot of times there’s conflicting messaging and it’s really difficult for women to navigate all the information that’s getting flooded at us," said Moorhead.

That’s why Joshi and Patel have teamed up to create BeyondBold, where Moorhead will be one of the speakers.

It’s a new, all-day event.

It’s on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at NOVA 535 in St. Petersburg.

It's open to all middle-aged women, 35 to 55. Tickets are still available.

There will be multiple speakers who'll discuss the physical and mental impacts of menopause and perimenopause. As well as provide information and tools to navigate this life change, like dance therapy, breath work, different types of movement, and information about nutrition.

"Women need to understand there are women out there feeling this same way," said Patel.

They plan to do more events around the country to bring these resources to even more women.

"Where we can make it accessible, make this education accessible and have experts be accessible to women and give them all kinds of different ideas of how they can go through this," said Joshi.



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it's not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you.

