Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Northbound lanes blocked on I-275 NB in St. Pete after crash: FHP

pinellas crash.png
WFTS
pinellas crash.png
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said some of the I-275 northbound lanes are blocked near mile marker 20 in St. Pete after a crash.

Officials said debris is currently in the roadway due to the crash. Drivers should use caution when in this area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month

HeartDance Foundation experts explain how trafficking really happens in local communities, dispelling misconceptions about kidnapping and stranger danger.

Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.