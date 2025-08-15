Man arrested after running into traffic with 1-year-old: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department (STPD) said 21-year-old Treyvon Maynor was arrested after running into traffic with a 1-year-old girl.

Police said they were called to assist in a domestic dispute around 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

According to the report, Maynor's domestic partner tried to leave home with her 1-year-old daughter, and Maynor caught up with them and blocked the car.

The report said Maynor assaulted his domestic partner and took the child out of her car seat before he ran off with the child on his back.

STPD said Maynor ran into traffic at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South as officers pursued him.

Police said an officer was able to run behind Maynor, grab the child's legs, and pull her off Maynor's back safely.

Police booked Maynor on charges of aggravated child abuse, burglary with assault or battery, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence (obstruction).