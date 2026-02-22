Bright pink buildings in St. Petersburg spark street art movement ahead of planned demolition

ST. PETE, Fla. — Several nearly century-old apartment buildings in St. Petersburg have been painted bright pink as part of an art project highlighting their upcoming demolition.

A local artist began painting the structures at 4th Street South and 4th Avenue South to draw attention to their history and use them as a backdrop for street art before they are torn down to make way for a new 29-story condominium.

On Saturday, a flash mob of artists joined the effort, adding colorful murals to the pink walls. The buildings, which date back almost 100 years, are set to be demolished in the near future.

Organizers said the project aims to celebrate the buildings’ legacy and “bring them back to life” one last time before the site is redeveloped.