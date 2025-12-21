Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

One person killed, two others injured in crash after city bus runs red light: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One passenger was killed, and two other people were injured in a Pinellas County crash on Dec. 20 after a city bus ran a red light, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus driven by a 38-year-old Pinellas Park man, was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard and was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Lake Carillon Drive at about 8:41 p.m.

At the same time, a Nissan Armada, driven by a 57-year-old Clearwater man, which was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard. 

Despite having a red light, the bus turned left into the path of the Nissan, the FHP report stated.

As a result, the Nissan collided with the bus.

The bus driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the bus, the report stated. 

The PSTA driver and the Nissan motorist both suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital. 

A passenger in Nissan, a 57-year-old Clearwater woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.