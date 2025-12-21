One person killed, two others injured in crash after city bus runs red light: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One passenger was killed, and two other people were injured in a Pinellas County crash on Dec. 20 after a city bus ran a red light, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus driven by a 38-year-old Pinellas Park man, was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard and was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Lake Carillon Drive at about 8:41 p.m.

At the same time, a Nissan Armada, driven by a 57-year-old Clearwater man, which was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Despite having a red light, the bus turned left into the path of the Nissan, the FHP report stated.

As a result, the Nissan collided with the bus.

The bus driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the bus, the report stated.

The PSTA driver and the Nissan motorist both suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

A passenger in Nissan, a 57-year-old Clearwater woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she died.