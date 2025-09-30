Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Over 20 cats found living in 'squalor' in car; Largo man arrested for animal cruelty: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said a Largo man faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 20 cats were found "malnourished and living in squalor" in his car.

Officers were called to a Starbucks in the 1600 block of McMullen Booth Road on Monday afternoon after someone saw the cats inside a 2004 Ford Focus.

CPD said officers located 21 live cats inside cages in the car. Two dead cats were found in cages and coated in waste, CPD said.

The suspect, Patrick Haumann, was taken to jail and faces two counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The cats were taken to Pinellas County Animal Services for treatment and care, CPD said.

