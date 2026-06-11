Passengers in deadly ferry crash file lawsuit against Jeff Knight, Clearwater Ferry

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County shows that passengers who were on board the Clearwater Ferry during the deadly crash are suing Jeffrey David Knight and Clearwater Ferry Services for their role in the crash.

According to the lawsuit, the passengers, Xhevhire Rexhepic and Kaudri Buca, claim that the negligence of Jeff Knight caused severe injuries and led to their pain and suffering. The lawsuit also said the Clearwater Ferry operated in a dangerous manner, which led to losses that are either permanent or continuing in nature.

The lawsuit also names Mad Toyz III, LLC as a defendant. Mad Toys owns the boat Knight was operating at the time of the crash.

Fatal Ferry Lawsuit by Tampa Bay 28

Rexhepic and Buca are seeking $50,000 in damages from each party named in the lawsuit.

Knight entered a plea of not guilty back in August of 2025 in the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash.