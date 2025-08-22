PHOTOS: Tropicana Field roof repairs 'are well underway,' expected to be completed by end of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The City of St. Petersburg said repairs to the roof of Tropicana Field have started.

City of St. Petersburg

On Aug. 7, the St. Pete City Council approved an additional $16 million to finish repairs on the roof, which was ripped off during Hurricane Milton.

City of St. Petersburg

In a Facebook post, the city said 24 roof panels will be installed this week and it is on track for completion by the end of December.

City of St. Petersburg