PHOTOS: Tropicana Field roof repairs 'are well underway,' expected to be completed by end of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The City of St. Petersburg said repairs to the roof of Tropicana Field have started.

On Aug. 7, the St. Pete City Council approved an additional $16 million to finish repairs on the roof, which was ripped off during Hurricane Milton.

In a Facebook post, the city said 24 roof panels will be installed this week and it is on track for completion by the end of December.

