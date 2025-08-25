Pictures: Waterspout formed off of Clearwater Beach Monday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A waterspout formed off Clearwater Beach on Monday afternoon.
Clearwater Police posted a picture of a waterspout off Clearwater Beach, which formed during an afternoon round of thunderstorms in the area.
Patrick DeSota took another picture of a waterspout near Clearwater Beach.
Thankfully, they stayed well offshore and had no impact on land.
'By the Grace of God, I’m still here:' Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop
Travis Kurtz says he’s lucky to be alive after collapsing outside Rizzotto’s Pizzeria — and credits the owner, his girlfriend, and a few guardian angels for saving his life.
"By the Grace of God, I’m still here:" Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop