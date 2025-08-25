Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pictures: Waterspout formed off of Clearwater Beach Monday

Patrick DeSota
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A waterspout formed off Clearwater Beach on Monday afternoon.

Clearwater Police posted a picture of a waterspout off Clearwater Beach, which formed during an afternoon round of thunderstorms in the area.

Patrick DeSota took another picture of a waterspout near Clearwater Beach.

Thankfully, they stayed well offshore and had no impact on land.

