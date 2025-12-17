Pinellas Co. updates animal welfare ordinance to improve safety

PINELLAS CO. FLA. — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved updates to the county’s pet sales ordinance on Tuesday evening.

The ordinance said the updates aim to strengthen, modify and modernize Chapter 14 of Pinellas County Code, specifically the section on retail pet sales.

According to the ordinance, the new rules require higher housing and health standards, more frequent unannounced inspections and expanded reporting on animal care and deaths.

Statement from the ordinance:

“The proposed ordinance updates for Chapter 14 are intended to strengthen regulatory oversight of the retail sale of dogs and cats within Pinellas County, rectify an administrative oversight involving the removal of definitions, and update sections 14-30 (Public Nuisance Animals) and 14-48 (Impoundment) to reflect current standards and practices.”

Pet dealers can face permit suspensions for welfare violations and county leaders said the changes are meant to improve safety and accountability.

The ordinance passed unanimously on Dec. 16. Read the full proposed ordinance here.