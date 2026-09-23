Residents urge preparation despite no forecasted hurricanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (WFTS) — Although an unusually quiet hurricane season is offering some relief, some residents say they're not getting too comfortable.

Homeowners all over the Tampa Bay Area are getting their hurricane supplies ready just in case the unexpected happens.

"Two feet doesn't sound like a lot, but you lose every piece of furniture, any wood, any fabric, doors…and the plumbing, everything comes up through the sewer system too," said Meredith Doubleday, who lives on Treasure Island.

Almost two years ago, Doubleday’s home flooded during Hurricane Helene.

She said it’s a reminder that rests in the back of her mind.

"Well, I try not to worry about it but of course, you do have to be prepared," said Doubleday.

No hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic this hurricane season, breaking a 112-year record.

"Being what we went through in 2024 is unsettling, personally, because you never know if it's going to happen again," said Will MacDonald with Duke Energy.

Although it's been a quiet hurricane season, MacDonald said you can never be too careful.

"Two years later we’ve lived and we’ve learned," he said.

WFTS William MacDonald

His home flooded during Helene as well — but he had to go to work to bring power back to Duke Energy customers.

"Spent that day pretty much ripping out all the drywall that I could before mold started to kick in and then was fully activated the next day," said MacDonald.

MacDonald said Duke Energy has made some storm resiliency improvements over the last two years and he’s personally more prepared now than he was in 2024.

He raised everything in his home.

"There's nothing on the ground, everything is high, everything is on a shelf.," he said.

People who live on Treasure Island said their homes flooded during Helene, and now they say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

"You do have to be prepared no matter what," said Doubleday.

Doubleday said she’s prepared for any unexpected storms.

"We have extra food, we have water, we know how to take care of ourselves in an emergency situation," she said.

Both MacDonald and Doubleday are encouraging everyone to prepare now.

"You have to have a plan, even though there's nothing out there, that doesn't mean that it can’t happen," said Doubleday.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.