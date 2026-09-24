Woman charged with cruelty to animals after leaving dog in hot car: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A Clearwater woman was charged with cruelty to animals in St. Petersburg on Tuesday after leaving her dog in a hot car for almost an hour, police officials said.

Katelyn Robinson, 21, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Robinson parked her vehicle between 6th Avenue North and 7th Avenue North with the windows up and a dog in the back seat of the vehicle, an SPPD report stated.

The vehicle was off with no air conditioning when the dog was found by police.

The temperature was about 90 degrees.

Robinson was captured on surveillance camera parking the vehicle with the dog inside at about 2:06 p.m. She didn’t return until 2:56 p.m., the report stated.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $500 bond.