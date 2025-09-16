Pinellas County Schools employee arrested after hitting 6-year-old with autism: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a Pinellas County Schools employee for child abuse after hitting a 6-year-old child with autism, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

According to deputies, 65-year-old David Jones was working as a substitute classroom assistant at Oakhurst Elementary School on Sept. 15, when he was assigned to a special needs classroom. PCSO said after lunch, the 6-year-old child with autism and is semi-verbal, "was hitting and kicking as a sign of communication."

According to PCSO, Jones then swung a lunch box containing a metal canister, hitting the child in the face and causing a swollen mark on the child's forehead.

Deputies said Jones admitted on Sept. 16 to the incident, saying it was "knee-jerk" reaction when dealing with the child whom he knew was special needs, according to PCSO.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Pinellas County Schools for comment, and a spokesperson sent the following response:

Pinellas County Schools has zero tolerance for staff behavior that jeopardizes student safety or the integrity of our schools. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring that every child is treated with kindness, dignity, and respect.

Jones was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.