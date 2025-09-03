Pinellas County woman gets roof patched as questions still remain following unsuccessful repair

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla — Jasmine Gutierrez has been dealing with roof issues since Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It did not take long for the roof to get repaired, but the patch that was put on did not hold.

Following a Tampa Bay 28 report, the property managers and James Roofing scheduled a repair for Tuesday, patching the roof.

But the interior of her home still has damage. And Gutierrez is worried about what could happen next.

"Accountability is definitely for the roofs to be replaced, it's about the whole community, for all the homeowners, and accountability for the damage done inside," says Gutierrez.

Gutierrez's next step would normally be to file a claim with her insurance company, similar to the one she filed after last year's hurricanes.

"My insurance did come in and they paid for all the repairs, for the rebuild from the hurricane damage, and then they wanted to know what was being done to prevent this from happening again. And I sent them a copy of the requests that I made to the HOA for the roof to be replaced. And for my insurance, that was good enough for them. They accepted that," says Gutierrez.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the HOA for Curlew Landings South, who say they are now looking to replace all roofs in the community, something Gutierrez views as a win.

"Them being accountable and accepting accountability especially for the roofs and not just for me but for the whole community, thank you, I appreciate it," says Gutierrez.

As for the interior costs, Gutierrez will have to file a claim. The board could vote whether to cover the damages or not, but that will be further down the road.



