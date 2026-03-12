St. Pete police officer fired after losing gun, taser by dumpster behind store: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board after allegations Officer Ramon Ortega failed to report the loss of department-issued equipment, per a news release on Thursday.

On Dec. 30, 2024, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found a police duty belt by a dumpster behind a store. The belt belonging to Ortega, contained a holster, handgun, magazines, taser, and other departmental items. Police said Ortega did not inform a supervisor about the missing belt before his next shift.

The board sustained violations, including negligent loss or damage to department property, improper procedures, and chronic violations of the code of conduct. Ortega, sworn in as a St. Petersburg officer in Oct. 2020. He was terminated on March 11.