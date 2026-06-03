Pinellas Park man arrested over school mass shooting threat: PCSO

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after authorities say he posted an online threat to carry out a school shooting.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives began investigating on Tuesday after a Google Maps comment stating, "I’m gonna shoot this school up on June 3," under the address for Oakhurst Learning Center in Largo.

Investigators say they traced the account’s IP address to a device and phone number belonging to 23-year-old Adam Ballou. Deputies said Ballou admitted both belonged to him and that no one else had access to the device.

Ballou has been charged with one count of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Deputies said he has no connection to Oakhurst Learning Center.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about potential threats to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.