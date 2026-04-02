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Pinellas Park man indicted on federal drug and firearm charges after child overdose

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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man has been indicted on multiple federal charges following a joint investigation into drug distribution and the fentanyl overdose of his infant child.

Authorities with Pinellas Park police said 31-year-old Rayshawn Smith was under investigation for drug crimes in 2025 when, in November, his infant ingested fentanyl and required extensive medical treatment. The incident prompted an investigation by the Pinellas Park Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Detectives and federal agents executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence on Jan. 14, seizing illegal narcotics, firearms, and drug paraphernalia. Smith was indicted March 31 on charges including distribution of controlled substances resulting in great bodily injury, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, drug distribution, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Smith is currently held at the Pinellas County Jail.

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

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