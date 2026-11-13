Pinellas Park police search for suspect after Wells Fargo bank robbery

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pinellas Park on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers responded around 12:53 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo at 7100 U.S. Highway 19 North.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. Investigators said the suspect received approximately $350 in cash before leaving the bank.

Police said the suspect implied having a weapon, but no weapon was seen during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen walking south along the west sidewalk of U.S. Highway 19, just south of 70th Avenue North, according to police.

Detectives are investigating and released a photograph of the suspect in hopes that someone can help identify the person.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach or confront the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.