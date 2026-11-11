SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Santa’s annual tour through Safety Harbor neighborhoods, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks and $145,000 in nonprofit grants are among the community programs that could lose city support as Safety Harbor prepares for the financial impact of Amendment 3.

Santa tours, fireworks among cuts considered in Safety Harbor after Amendment 3

The proposed cuts are part of an initial implementation plan city commissioners are scheduled to consider during a Nov. 17 meeting. The plan also calls for reducing library and recreation hours and programs, cutting support for community events and downtown activities, and freezing vacant positions across city departments.

City leaders describe the measures as preliminary steps intended to build savings while the city gets a clearer picture of how much revenue it will lose.

Amendment 3 passed statewide with about 62% support. In Safety Harbor, roughly 54% of voters supported the measure.

Mayor Joe Ayoub said the city is looking at roughly $2 million in lost property tax revenue in the next budget year, followed by losses approaching $4 million annually.

“We’re looking at everything now to just be prepared and put ourselves in a better footing for the following year when it takes effect,” he said.

What could be cut?

The proposed reductions reach beyond holiday celebrations.

The city’s plan identifies $145,000 in nonprofit grants for possible suspension, along with funding and support for community events, special-event sponsorships, and downtown activities.

That includes support for Third Friday on Main Street, the monthly event that brings visitors downtown and gives local businesses an opportunity to reach thousands of customers.

Holiday traditions are also on the list. The city identifies $115,000 for Harbor Holidays, $47,000 for Fourth of July fireworks, $8,600 for the holiday parade, $6,000 for Santa tours, and $2,000 for the annual tree lighting.

The plan also calls for reducing library and recreation hours and programs.

Beyond those public-facing services, the city proposes freezing vacant positions across departments. The presentation identifies nearly 18 full-time positions being held open, with estimated annual savings of about $858,500.

The city estimates all of its proposed initial actions could produce nearly $1.2 million in General Fund savings during fiscal year 2027, about half of the project loss once Amendment 3 initially takes effect.

City says it needs to prepare now

Mayor Ayoub said officials are trying to get ahead of the revenue loss rather than wait until the city is forced to make larger reductions.

The mayor also rejected the suggestion that the proposed cuts are intended to punish those who voted for the amendment.

“We’re absolutely not going after anything that, you know, is in retaliation for people voting a certain way,” Ayoub said. “What we’re looking at is people voted, we are going to experience a drastic reduction in revenues that we take in, and we need to respond to that.”

The city is also exploring a possible fire assessment fee as one way to generate revenue. But Ayoub said a new fee would not necessarily make up for the full amount the city expects to lose.

What happens next?

Commissioners are being asked to approve the city manager’s initial implementation plan.

If commissioners concur, some actions could begin as soon as Nov. 18. The city says it plans to continue reviewing its budget and gather community input before making permanent decisions about future service levels.

Scott Long, a former commissioner who now leads the Safety Harbor Public Library Foundation, fears cuts are inevitable.

“Whatever you think is valuable, there is going to be a change to it. It may not be as severe as a change to, maybe, the library, but there will be a change, and you’ll notice it,” he said. “You know, and it’s fair to say that, hey, if that change affects you negatively, but then you look at your new tax bill, and you say, ‘Okay, it was worth it,’ alright, that’s fine.”