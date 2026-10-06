Pinellas School Board weighs closure alternatives as parents rally to save Sexton Elementary

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — The Pinellas County school board is juggling some difficult decisions.

A few weeks ago, the district proposed closing seven schools, and since then, it has received feedback from the community.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Parents fight to save sexton Elementary in Pinellas County

"I feel like I can send my child there; he's safe, he's learning, he's happy and he's comfortable," parent Katie Everson said.

Everson said Sexton Elementary School has helped her son, who's autistic, and has made a huge difference in their lives.

"Sexton, to me, yes, is irreplaceable, not because of the building, but the people in it, that community that they have and the supports they've built," said Everson.

But it's currently one of the seven schools on the chopping block in Pinellas County.

"I'm sad for Sexton, I understand that closures are necessary, but I feel like more time is probably needed for these things," said Everson.

"It was upsetting, I mean, you know, you walk into the front office and you could see everyone in tears," said Jacquelyn Hussey.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said there has been a drop in birth rates and a lack of affordability in the Tampa Bay Area, causing enrollment numbers to plummet and leading to school closure considerations.

Hussey's daughter goes to Sexton Elementary as well…she's wanting to know if there are other options.

"There's so much anxiety over this and we just really want answers for all of our open questions we've had since the beginning," said Hussey.

On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board held a workshop to discuss closures and consolidations.

"You're not going to make everyone happy, because everyone's unique situation is different," Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said.

The school board discussed an option to close Woodlawn Elementary School instead of Sexton, but the board was divided.

"There's no way today I would say I' m going to switch and close this one instead of that one; it would be completely irresponsible in my opinion to the members of that school," said Laura Hine, school board member.

Board members also discussed a new recommendation of transitioning Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School into a new fundamental K-8 school.

"We now instead get to transition into a new campus, and we get to bring our teachers and principal with us," said Katie Samples, a parent.

School board members are scheduled to vote on the recommended school closures next week, but the decision on Sexton Elementary has been postponed.

"We need to explore options a little bit," said Hussey.

"Sexton Elementary is definitely our family. … We have support there, resources, we have staff there. … They're not just staff, they're our friends too," said Everson.