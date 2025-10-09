Police continue search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed woman

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run after a woman was killed by an unknown driver.

Police said 61-year-old Victoria Lynn Morley was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Dartmoor Street North, at Joyce Terrace North, on the evening of Oct. 3.

SPPD said the driver fled the scene, and a passing motorist found her and called 911. Morley later died from her injuries.

Investigators said they want to speak with the driver of a car seen in the area on video around the time of the crash.

This is an active investigation and police urge anyone with information about this case to contact SPPD at 727-893-7780.

