Body found in RV after fire at Largo property: PPPD

LARGO, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that left one person dead at a Largo property early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

Police and firefighters responded around 1:43 a.m. to 12313 Tree St. in Largo to assist with a structure fire, according to a news release.

When crews arrived, they found a small RV camper parked in the yard on fire.

Officials said two people were recovered from the scene and treated. No injuries were reported.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered a deceased person inside the RV, according to PPPD.

Detectives and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate the incident.

Police said the fire appears to have been accidental.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as investigators work to notify next of kin.

The investigation remains active.