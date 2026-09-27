Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Missing Zephyrhills boater found dead in Lake Tarpon: PCSO

The 22-year-old was conducting a test drive of a boat before it was found drifting without anyone onboard.
MISSING BOATER 2 (1).jpg
WFTS
MISSING BOATER 2 (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A missing boater who disappeared while test-driving a vessel on Lake Tarpon was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. Friday to Lansbrook Lakefront Park after an unoccupied 18-foot Carolina Skiff was found drifting near Juniper Bay, according to a news release.

Investigators later learned the boat had been undergoing engine repairs at a business on U.S. Highway 19 North and that employee David Christopher Wilson Jr., 22, of Zephyrhills had taken the vessel out around 5:15 p.m. for a test drive but never returned.

The sheriff's office Flight Unit conducted an aerial search Friday evening, while Marine Unit deputies searched the lake until about 11 p.m., but Wilson was not located.

Search efforts resumed Saturday and again Sunday morning.

According to PCSO, Wilson's body was recovered from Lake Tarpon around 7:12 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the incident appears to be accidental.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.