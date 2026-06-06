Prosecutors will not file charges in fatal St. Pete crash case involving city worker: Pinellas-Pasco SAO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office will not pursue charges against a St. Petersburg garbage truck driver arrested in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash last week.

The decision came in a “No Information” filing submitted on June 5 by State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), Nathan Brown was allegedly warned by a delivery driver that several people were sleeping in an alley before he ran over and killed a woman on May 30.

Brown was accused of leaving the scene, but prosecutors reviewed the evidence and determined it was not sufficient to move forward with a criminal case.

While the case is not moving forward at this time, the State Attorney’s Office noted that the decision is based on the current evidence available.

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