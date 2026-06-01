City employee was warned people were sleeping in alley before he ran woman over twice: affidavit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a city garbage truck driver was warned by a delivery driver that several people were sleeping in an alley before he ran over and killed a woman on May 30.

SPPD said 51-year-old Nathan Brown, a city garbage truck driver, is accused of running over a person sleeping in an alley near 17 3rd Street North around 6:30 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown reversed down the alley and struck the victim. He then loaded the trailer and drove down the alley and struck the victim a second time.

The affidavit said Brown admitted to seeing pedestrians sleeping on the ground in the alley. It also revealed Brown left the area of the incident without providing aide or his information after running over the 49-year-old woman.

Police said Candice Roberts died at the scene from her injuries.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.