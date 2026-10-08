ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans had plenty to cheer about Wednesday night.

As the Tampa Bay Rays battled the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, hundreds of fans gathered at Tropicana Field for an official watch party.

Rays fans celebrate as Tampa Bay sweeps Yankees, advances to ALCS

Cowbells rang through the Trop. Fans packed the Hall of Fame Bar & Grill, their eyes glued to TV screens, as the Rays held on for a 4-3 victory in New York.

The win completed a three-game sweep of the Yankees and sent Tampa Bay to the American League Championship Series.

For Rays fans, the celebration was about more than one playoff win. Many said they believe this team has something special.

“I’m excited. I’ve been through a lot of Rays history, so I have a special feeling about this year,” Rays fan J. Scott Butherus from Ruskin said.

WFTS

Former Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, who hosted the watch party, said the team’s chemistry reminds him of some of the best teams he played with in Tampa Bay.

“This is one of the best teams — close group of guys — that they’ve ever gotten to work with. Just picking each other up. The brotherhood,” Phillips said.

WFTS

Rays fan Roy Nguyen said fans are ready for the team to take the next step.

“We want this ring so bad,” Nguyen said. “I’m really speechless, and 3-0 against our rival — it just feels so good.”

The Rays will face either the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox in the ALCS.

Game 1 is scheduled for Monday.