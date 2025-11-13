Rays return to Tropicana Field amid upgrades ahead of 2026 season

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced it will return to Tropicana Field for the 2026 season, featuring enhanced seating options, lower ticket prices in most sections, and refreshed stadium features.

Upgrades include an expanded main videoboard, new foul pole displays, a modern sound system, and redesigned suites to improve fan experience. More than two-thirds of seats will cost about 15% less compared to 2024, with $10 tickets available for all home games.

Fans can explore upgraded premium seating at the Rays Premium Preview Center across from Tropicana Field, which offers a replica seat and virtual tours.

Single-game tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. through the MLB Ballpark app and RaysBaseball.com. Opening Day will take place on April 6 against the Chicago Cubs, followed by a home series with the New York Yankees from April 10-12.

The 2026 schedule features high-profile matchups, including home series against the Red Sox, Padres, Mets, and a special celebration of Evan Longoria’s career during the July Mariners series.

Weeknight games will start at 6:40 p.m., Fridays at 7:10 p.m., and Sundays at 1:40 p.m., with select weekday day games also on the calendar.