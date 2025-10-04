ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The saga surrounding Tropicana Field and the historic St. Pete Gas Plant District is far from over. On Friday, a local development team announced a proposal to transform the area with a a $6.8 billion plan.

Fergs Sports Bar draws large crowds, especially when the Tampa Bay Rays team plays at the Tropicana Field right next door.

St. Pete residents react to $6.8B development plan for Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District

Earlier this week, the Rays announced they have new owners.

"We just worried about next year - we’re not worried about them going to Tampa," said Mark Ferguson, the founder of Fergs Sports Bar. "We want to do the best thing we can and sell season tickets for these new owners so they’ll think about staying in St. Pete."

And now, the developers, ARK Ellison Horus LLC, have created a proposal designed to accommodate the Tampa Bay Rays should the team remain beyond their 2028 contract.

Ferguson said he is excited about the growth, but is hopeful the Rays stay.

"Until we find out what the Rays are going to do, they are not going to finalize their plans, but I’m really excited about the plans coming out," said Ferguson.

This proposal plans to utilize the 95.5 acres of the district, including the Tropicana Field site, to create a mixed-use area made up of innovation, affordable housing, cultural institutions, and world-class event venues.

Many locals said they are welcoming the growth.

"I’m interested to see what comes of it, but I know that with as fast as St. Pete is growing stuff like this is probably going continue to come into town for us, so it's exciting," said Ryan Schilling, a St. Pete resident.

It’s a 17-year development plan that is projected to create nearly 20,000 jobs with almost 2,000 affordable, workforce, and senior housing units.

Culture, entertainment, and education are big components of the proposal as well, with a plan to bring the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, along with a 4,000-seat indoor music hall, and a research center.

"I love what they’re showing, and hopefully they can get this approved with less than a year and we can start on it," said Ferguson.

But some locals say this can’t happen without the right city infrastructure.

"There’s still infrastructure problems here in this city - water, flooding, everything else going on," said Bill DeMatteo, a St. Pete resident. "The city has to correct all that. Now, they’re just going to attract more business, which is great...Done the right way, there’s a lot of potential."

In an emailed statement to Tampa Bay 28, St. Pete Mayor Kenneth Welch said this he is thankful for the proposal.

"We've received an unsolicited proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District from Ark Ellison Horus, LLC and are reviewing it in detail. I want to thank Cathie Wood, Casey Ellison, and Jonathan Graham and their teams for their time and effort in submitting this proposal.



I appreciate their interest in developing the Historic Gas Plant District—which remains a top priority of my administration—as well as their ongoing commitments to our community. While we review this proposal, our primary focus will remain on pursuing impactful outcomes that reflect the needs and aspirations of our residents, and on honoring the promises of inclusive economic opportunity made to the Historic Gas Plant community.



St. Petersburg is a city of opportunity, and we continue to gain positive momentum for progress."

St. Pete Mayor Kenneth T. Welch



