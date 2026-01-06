Search for suspects: Masked robbers pepper-spray clerks in St. Petersburg CVS heist

ST. PETE., Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is searching for two masked robbers who pepper-sprayed salesclerks during a late-night theft at a CVS store in St. Petersburg and are linked to a series of robberies in the city.

Officers said the suspects entered the store at 301 Third Street South at about 11:45 p.m. Monday. One robber forced their way behind the counter and shoved a clerk, while the other sprayed the clerk in the face with "a substance believed to be pepper spray."

SPPD said when a second salesclerk tried to intervene, they were also sprayed with pepper spray, and the suspects fled with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Investigators described the robbers as possibly in their 20s, each with long black braids and wearing blue surgical masks. The suspect who pushed the clerk wore a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt, black joggers with white stripes, and tan UGG-style boots. The second suspect, who sprayed the clerks, wore a long-sleeved white top with small red hearts, black joggers, and sandals.

SPPD

Police believe the pair may be linked to other robberies across the region and two others in St. Petersburg since Dec. 1.

SPPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.