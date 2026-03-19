Sex offender arrested in Pinellas Park trying to meet 15-year-old girl: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A convicted sex offender was arrested on Wednesday after he traveled to Pinellas Park to meet a 15-year-old girl, police officials said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) charged 41-year-old Ryan Tramutola with traveling to meet a minor and seduction of a child using the internet.

According to a PPPD report, the agency received information that Tramutola was having inappropriate communications with minor children while using the internet.

He made plans through the internet to travel from Sarasota to Pinellas Park to meet the 15-year-old child to commit sexual offenses, the PPPD report stated.

Detectives also learned that Tramutola had an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for similar charges. Tramutola is a convicted sex offender for crimes committed in that state.

He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

Tramutola was additionally charged with unlawful use of a two - way communication; certain computer transmissions prohibited; tampering with an electronic monitoring device; and a parole violation/sexual assault.

He was booked into Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation remains active.