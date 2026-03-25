ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Are you ready to sip and stroll and support a great beach community on the comeback trail?

This Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on St. Pete Beach's historic Corey Avenue, businesses up and down the chummy thoroughfare — from the Beach Theatre to Chill Restaurant & Bar — will join forces to host the fun free "Sip & Stroll."

WATCH: "Sip & Stroll" down Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach at free event this Friday

"Sip & Stroll" down Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach at free event this Friday

Parking is also free.

Cocktails and mocktails will be served up and down the avenue, and visitors can shop, eat and help a great neighborhood rediscover its energy.

There have been tepid years on Corey Avenue — and recent hurricanes haven't helped momentum — but new business owners such as Cat Lepetit at Sun Drunk (a beachy store with a cool twist) and Sarah Laracuente at the Sail Market Boutique & Gifts (hip local vendors, upscale clothing) are leading a renaissance.

For more on Corey Avenue, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.