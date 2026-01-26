ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rob Bair currently lives in the 727 — St. Petersburg.

But his taste buds often crave the deliciousness of the 313 — Detroit, his native home.

"Detroit-style pizza is the best in the world," he says. "But I might be biased since I grew up eating it."

WATCH: SoDough Square in St. Pete serves Detroit-style delights from square pizza to loaded hot dogs

SoDough Square in St. Pete serves Detroit-style delights like square pizza

So Rob, aching for that home-cooking, opened SoDough Square on St. Pete's bustling 4th Street.

The brand-new restaurant serves up Motor City delicacies such as Detroit-style pizza (square, airy, with a crispy, cheesy crust called frico), loaded chili dogs, fried cheesebread, and more.

SoDough Square is located at 6925 4th St N in St. Pete. It's soft open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

For a full SoDough Square menu, go here.

"I love St. Pete and the food scene here," Rob says about serving his new home. "It's more about community than corporate."

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean's next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.