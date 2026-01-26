SoDough Square in St. Pete serves Detroit-style delights from square pizza to loaded hot dogs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rob Bair currently lives in the 727 — St. Petersburg.
But his taste buds often crave the deliciousness of the 313 — Detroit, his native home.
"Detroit-style pizza is the best in the world," he says. "But I might be biased since I grew up eating it."
So Rob, aching for that home-cooking, opened SoDough Square on St. Pete's bustling 4th Street.
The brand-new restaurant serves up Motor City delicacies such as Detroit-style pizza (square, airy, with a crispy, cheesy crust called frico), loaded chili dogs, fried cheesebread, and more.
SoDough Square is located at 6925 4th St N in St. Pete. It's soft open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
For a full SoDough Square menu, go here.
"I love St. Pete and the food scene here," Rob says about serving his new home. "It's more about community than corporate."
