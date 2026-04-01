Son of former Florida congressman accused of inappropriate conduct with teen girl

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Detectives with the child abuse unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received information about inappropriate conduct between a 15-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man on Jan. 9.

The man, identified as Patrick Rainey Young of Indian Shores, is the son of former U.S. Congressman Bill Young.

According to officials, the teen girl and Patrick met while he was working the scoreboard at his son's non-school-related baseball game at Seminole High.

While at the game, Patrick made sexual comments about the victim's body and gave her alcohol and nicotine, per PCSO.

After the first game, detectives learned Patrick and the girl continued their relationship at other baseball games, as well as through Instagram messaging, where sexual favors were discussed, and nude photos were exchanged for money.

After further investigation, authorities confirmed Patrick gave the teen girl $300 after receiving a nude photo of her, and on various occasions, she received food for nude photos.

Patrick was taken into custody at the Pinellas County Jail.

He is charged with one count of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer or device, one count of harmful communication to a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography.