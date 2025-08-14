PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is considering raising utility rates.

The city council had its first reading of some proposed water rate increases and soon it could impact your wallet.

Filling up the water bowl for her puppy, Maui, several times a day, is just the tip of the iceberg for Amanda Loeffler.

St. Pete considers raising utility rates; residents struggle to keep up

"We're a family of seven, we have five kids, the kids play sports, so think multiple showers a day. My husband loves to play golf and go to the gym and stuff, so that's also multiple showers a day. Lots of people. We have a puppy, he likes to drink a lot of water and eat a lot of ice," said Loeffler.

With all of that, it adds up.

"There's food and all of your other expenses, money only goes so far. It's been hard, you know," she said.

Loeffler said her water bill has continued to change over the years.

"I feel like the rates now are a bit on the ridiculous side…they keep going up," she said.

She pays between $200 and $300 a month for water…and she can't imagine it getting any higher.

"Raising the rates isn't really a great idea for those of us who can't continue to keep having the rates raised and still make ends meet," said Loeffler.

But soon that could become the reality.

The St. Pete City Council is considering raising rates to fund repairs for aging stormwater and wastewater infrastructure and preparation for flooding from storms.

Thursday was the first reading of the proposed rates, which could bring bills up by 7.25%.

"We have flood insurance, we have homeowners insurance, the kilowatt rate and transfer rate has gone up…with the water bill. You put it all together and it's a lot to sustain," said Mark Hoag, who also lives in St. Pete.

For the average home, the increase could raise monthly bills $15 to $30.

Mark Hoag said between everything else he has to pay for, any increase is a punch to the gut.

"You worry about the future you feel squeezed and you really have to watch each dollar like you shouldn't have to," said Hoag.

City council could approve the new rates this September…and they could take effect in October.

Both Loeffler and Hoag want the city to explore other options.

"It's extremely difficult to try to live in St. Pete these days," said Loeffler.

"I know a lot of people who have been here for decades and decades and it's getting really tough and a lot of them are leaving," said Hoag.