LAKELAND, Fla. — With Election Day almost here, both candidates for Florida governor made stops in Polk County on Monday. The reliably Republican stronghold has drawn increased attention as both campaigns focus on voter turnout.

Democrat David Jolly rallied supporters at a church in Haines City, while Republican Byron Donalds met with supporters at a sports bar in South Lakeland.

Polk County early voter turnout draws attention in Florida governor's race

The visits come as Republicans face questions about turnout in a county where the party holds a sizable voter registration advantage.

Gov. Ron DeSantis drew attention to the issue in social media posts last week, acknowledging that Republicans were underperforming in Polk County despite that registration advantage. He later shared an update showing an improvement in the Republican margin.

Why Polk County matters

Polk County has long been a Republican stronghold, but its population has grown substantially as people move into the area, including from neighboring counties.

Some of those new residents work in more heavily Democratic areas such as Orange, Osceola and Hillsborough counties, while choosing Polk County for its comparatively affordable housing.

Sam Romain, chairman of the Polk County Republican Party, says that influx is changing the electorate and making the county more of a political battleground. He says Republican turnout on Election Day will be critical to the party's performance in the county.

What the candidates are saying

Donalds has expressed confidence in Republican turnout. Monday, he argued that more Republicans have increasingly chosen to vote on Election Day in recent years.

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However, at the rally in Lakeland, he urged supporters to contact friends and family to make sure they participate.

“Florida didn't happen by accident. It happened because of consistent policy from consistent leadership. I represent that leadership going into Florida's future,” he said.

Jolly is trying to build a broader coalition and is reaching beyond traditional Democratic voters to independents and Republicans who may be dissatisfied with the direction of the state or their party.

At his Haines City rally, Jolly said he wants to grow the Democratic coalition by giving voters looking for a new political home a reason to support him.

“Thus far, I think we're seeing a lot of Democrats show up, but I'm also encouraged by what I think is going to be the crossover vote among independents and Republicans. I feel very good about where we are,” he said.

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In his campaign message, Jolly has focused on housing, health care, education, and opposition to large data center projects.

He has also argued that the election will be decided by which voters turn out, and he said he is encouraged by the support he believes he is receiving from independents and Republicans.

Voter apathy could also play a role in the election. Ultimately, turnout, or the lack of it, could help decide races across Florida.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.