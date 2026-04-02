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St. Pete man arrested after scamming victims out of $20K: SPPD

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ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Tuesday after he scammed victims out of more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, authorities said.

Akbar Vann, 37, was charged with scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000) by the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

According to a Pinellas County arresting affidavit, in July of 2025, two Suncoast Credit Union customers fell victim to a scam where a person called them claiming to be from the bank’s fraud department.

They were told that their accounts had been compromised and they had to provide their online banking information to correct the problem, the report stated.

After giving their bank information, a total of $21,601 was transferred out of their accounts and into Vann’s Suncoast bank account, according to the affidavit.

Vann then spent those funds through cash withdrawals and sale transactions from his account in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, officials said.

Vann’s fraudulent activity was marked through bank records, Suncoast fraud reports and video surveillance.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

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