St. Pete man charged after high-speed DUI crash on U.S. 19 injures 2 children

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 26-year-old St. Petersburg man faces two felony charges after a high-speed crash on U.S. 19 early Friday morning injured four people, including two children, per the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

Police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on May 22 in the northbound lanes near Harn Boulevard.

Mario Mounes Rizk was charged with DUI, causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving, causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators estimate Rizk’s vehicle was traveling about 100 mph when it slammed into the back of another vehicle, crashing into a third vehicle that was disabled on the side of the road.

Four people were hurt in the crashes, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Northbound lanes were closed for about three hours during the investigation.