St. Pete man killed in crash after running red light: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash on Dec. 27 after he failed to stop at a red light, police officials said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), the crash occurred at North Frontage Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street north at about 9:30 p.m.

A blue Dodge Charger driven by Izell Shelby, 31 of St. Petersburg, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on North Frontage Road and failed to stop at the red light at Dr Martin Luther King Jr Street North, SPPD officials said.

After running the red light, Shelby struck a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a woman northbound on Dr Martin Luther King Jr Street North, crossing North Frontage Road. The female driver had a green light, officials said.

Shelby was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg where he died.

The woman and her three passengers were also taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelby, who was not wearing a seat belt, had an active warrant and a suspended Florida driver's license, SPPD officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.