St. Pete man's charges upgraded to vehicular homicide, reckless driving after fatal DUI crash: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man is now charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges after initially being arrested on lesser charges following a fatal DUI crash.

Police arrested 41-year-old Brett McClelland following a head-on collision on Sept. 24 that killed an 89-year-old woman and left another seriously injured, per the report.

SPPD said McCelland was found to be under the influence and was arrested for DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

On Oct. 2, police announced McClelland now has upgraded charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and felony DUI third offense.

This is an active investigation.