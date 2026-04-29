St. Pete Police use drones to help respond to emergency calls

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now an extra layer of protection in St. Pete.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is using drones to respond to emergencies more quickly.

"When you commit a crime here in St. Pete, you may not see us, but the drone sees you, and we are on our way," said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Within a few seconds of an emergency call, the drones take off.

"40 years ago, when I started, we never looked at this, and now you’re talking about a huge game-changer," said Chief Holloway.

It’s an extra layer of protection for the City of St. Pete.

“Giving real-time information of what is taking place at a scene or a call for service provides the ultimate situational awareness to the officers," said Sergeant Robert Long with St. Pete Police.

St. Pete Police said they now have a new drone hive and a real-time intelligence center, with 11 drones actively deployed to emergency calls.

They are operated from a control room.

On Wednesday, operators demonstrated how the drone left the St. Pete Police Department and traveled to the Tropicana Field parking lot, where a car break-in was reported.

“Situational awareness is just radically improved," said Long.

Long operates these drones and said they provide critical information to responders.

“Suspect location, descriptions, vehicles, if we can coordinate medical resources," said Long.

St. Pete Police said the drones can fly up to 46 miles per hour, allowing them to arrive at scenes in under two minutes.

"I think it's a great thing because the police know what they are showing up to, instead of just coming in blind, it increases safety for both them and the people they were called on or for," said resident Patrick Barrett.

Barrett said the drones make him feel safer.

“It's here, let's embrace it and use it for good, which is what this case would be," said Barrett.

St. Pete Police said they plan to add 12 more drones to their fleet over the next two years.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.