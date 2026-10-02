Two men charged with shooting of woman in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Two men have been arrested for the shooting of a woman in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, police officials said.

Johnathon Evans, 21, was charged with second-degree murder.

Ira Jenkins, 23, was charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives arrested two men for the shooting, which occurred in front of Salem's Fresh Eats, 1701 34th Street South on Wednesday at 3 a.m.

The bullets struck a woman who was in a parked car in front of the business, St. Petersburg Police Department officials said.

She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Jenkins was additionally charged with for violation of probation.