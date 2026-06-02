CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stewart Copeland has spent decades as one of rock music’s most recognizable drummers, helping power The Police to international fame with hits like "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," "Message in a Bottle" and "Don’t Stand So Close to Me."

Now Copeland is taking fans behind the music with his current spoken word tour, "Have I Said Too Much? The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures," which stops at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater June 5.

WATCH: Stewart Copeland brings spoken word tour to Clearwater with stories from The Police, Hollywood and beyond

Stewart Copeland brings spoken word tour to Clearwater

In a one-on-one interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler, Copeland reflected on his years with The Police, his long career composing film scores and the stories he now shares on stage during the tour.

The show blends storytelling, photos, video clips and audience questions while revisiting moments from Copeland’s career with The Police and his later work in film, television and orchestral composition.

Copeland formed The Police in the late 1970s alongside Sting and Andy Summers. The trio became one of the biggest bands in the world during the early 1980s, selling millions of albums and earning induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

During the interview, Copeland laughed when Waxler referenced past comments describing The Police as dysfunctional.

He also disagreed with the common belief that successful bands require internal conflict to produce great music.

WFTS

Beyond his work with The Police, Copeland has built a lengthy second career as a composer, creating scores for films, television and video games. His credits include work on "Wall Street," "Rumble Fish," "The Equalizer" television series and numerous documentaries and orchestral works.

The spoken word tour grew partly from Copeland’s recent memoir, "Have I Said Too Much?" along with his companion album "Artifacts from the Vault," which features previously unreleased material from his soundtrack archives.

Reviews and fan reactions to the tour have highlighted Copeland’s humor and storytelling style.

Jessica Lehrman

The Clearwater stop is part of Copeland’s first North American spoken word tour. The show is scheduled to include audience Q&A sessions along with behind-the-scenes stories from his years with The Police and his work in Hollywood.