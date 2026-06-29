Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride

- Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by St. Pete Pride on Sunday, June 28.
Greg shared photos from the event during his Monday morning forecast.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete PrideMeteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride
- Greg said anyone who wants to share photos can do so on his Facebook.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox
A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox