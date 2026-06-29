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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride

Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride
Posted
  • Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by St. Pete Pride on Sunday, June 28.

  • Greg shared photos from the event during his Monday morning forecast.

    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride

    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits St. Pete Pride

  • Greg said anyone who wants to share photos can do so on his Facebook.

Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox

A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.

Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox

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