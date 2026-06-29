Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo

- Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo over the weekend.
Greg got to meet with some residents and answer their questions about hurricane safety.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expoMeteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo
- City officials were at the event, letting people know what actions the city is taking to keep the community safer during the next storm.
- Greg said there were other organizations and businesses at the event answering questions about recovering from a storm.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox
A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox