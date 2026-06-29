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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo

Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo
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  • Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo over the weekend.

  • Greg got to meet with some residents and answer their questions about hurricane safety.

    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo

    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Indian Rocks Beach's first hurricane expo

  • City officials were at the event, letting people know what actions the city is taking to keep the community safer during the next storm.
  • Greg said there were other organizations and businesses at the event answering questions about recovering from a storm.

Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox

A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.

Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox

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