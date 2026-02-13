Valentine's flowers create blossoming business partnership

ST. PETE, Fla. — It’s the busiest weekend of the year for florists across Tampa Bay as we celebrate Valentine's Day. However, for one St. Pete flower shop, this year is particularly heartfelt.

It was five years ago that two young aspiring florists from St. Pete met poetically on Valentine's Day, and now here they are spending their first Valentine's Day in business together.

Erica Holland’s love for flowers stems back to her childhood.

“I remember being a little girl and picking weeds at my parents’ house and my dad is like, ‘what are you doing, those are weeds,’ and I was like, ‘they are so pretty,’ and I brought them inside and they were dandelions and they turned into those white puffy things that you blow away,” said Holland.

Tampa Bay 28 first covered Erica in 2023, when she was starting her business, The Roaming Pedal, which takes flower arrangement workshops on the road.

“People were always like, ‘can we come to your flower shop,’ and I was like, ‘it’s in my garage, please don’t come to my house there is nothing there for you and it’s a disaster,’” joked Holland.

However, by a symbolic twist of fate, on Valentine’s Day 2021, Erica met Regan Smith, who was starting her own business, Arms of Persephone Floral Design, arranging weddings, events, and individual purchases.

“It was so special we were both brand new in the city and we were both kicking off our own little businesses here and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, a flower friend,’ and we said we would get coffee, a year and a half later we did get coffee, then wine and then we started collaborating,” said Smith.

Erica and Regan now have a blossoming business together, celebrating their first Valentine's Day at their new brick-and-mortar.

“I think we both learned that nothing good happens on your own, it’s so much better to work together and to create something that’s the sum of all of its parts,” said Smith.

One side of the shop is dedicated to sales, while the other is designed for workshops. While in the back, they have a garden where they grow their own flowers, and don’t forget about the drive-through.

“Just tell us what you like, and we will open that lovely door, you ring our little doorbell, and we’ll bring you flowers right to the window of your car,” said Holland.

This Valentine's weekend, they expect 15 times the typical weekend business, including a special event, The Night Before flower-making workshop, complete with live entertainment and food, on Friday, Feb. 13.

“We’ve been here all week, since last week, prepping, designing, putting our hearts and souls into the arrangements, so they can go out the door,” said Holland.

“It’s so special to take the words, ‘I love you,’ and turn it into art,” said Smith.

Erica and Regan hope to be a voice in the community for all those young, up-and-coming female business owners.

“We’ve had people come into the shop and express their gratitude and appreciation for seeing our journey, it’s really beautiful to see the community of the flower girls all come together,” said Holland.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.